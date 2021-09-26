NAB seeks admission record of Larkana medical university

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau, Sukkur has sought an admission record of overseas seats from Vice-Chancellor (VC), Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), Larkana, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to a notice, the anti-graft watchdog has asked VC SMBBU to provide admission record of overseas seats for the academic sessions 2019-20 and 2020-21.

The required record includes a district-wise merit list of all the candidates who applied for the abovementioned seats by filling foreign nationals category form, details of fees, a list of selected candidates along with the district of domicile, and copies of paid fees challans.

The NAB has summoned a record under section 27 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, reads the letter.

According to sources, around 10 overseas seats were converted into local self-finance during 2019-20 unlawfully due to which complaints were sent to the probe body to investigate the matter thoroughly.