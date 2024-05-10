SC fixes govt’s plea against verdict in NAB amendments case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday fixed govt’s plea challenging the verdict in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments case for hearing, ARY News reported.

On September 15, 2023, the Supreme Court of Pakistan struck down amendments made to National Accountability Bureau laws as it announced its reserved verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s plea.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa will take up the plea on May 14.

Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Hassan Azhar are also part of the bench. The SC registrar’s office has served notices to the respondents for May 14.

The federal government filed the review plea in the NAB amendments case under the SC Practice and Procedure Law and made the Federation of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau and PTI founder respondents.

Read more: Justice Mansoor suggests full court to hear NAB amendments case

Citing no violation of basic rights with the NAB amendments, the federal government pleaded with the SC to nullify its decision in the case. “Legislation is the right of the Parliament,” the plea said.

In a majority 2-1 verdict, the top court approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments made to the country’s accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

The top court also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments to National Accountability Bureau laws.