NAB arrests ex-principal secy Muhammad Khan Bhatti

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested former principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti in corruption case, ARY News reported.

As per details, NAB spokesperson said that Muhammad Khan Bhatti is accused of corruption in development contracts worth Rs 1 billion.

The spokesperson stated that Muhammad Bhatti is involved in illegal appointments across Gujrat and approved 116 schemes through them.

The former secretary used to take the commission amount before the completion of projects and the amount was transferred to the accounts Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi, and Mohammad Khan Bhatti.

Read more: MUHAMMAD KHAN BHATTI REVEALS ‘FINANCIAL DEALINGS’ WITH MOONIS ELAHI

Earlier, the former chief minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested from Zahoor Elahi Road, Lahore, hours after the Lahore High Court (LHC) released him in the Asset Beyond Means case.

The capital police arrested the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order from Zahoor Elahi Road, Lahore, and will be transferred to Islamabad by helicopter.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bhatti revealed details of ‘financial dealings’ with former federal minister Moonis Elahi.

In his confessional statement before the anti-corruption team, Bhatti said he invested Rs100 million in Rahim Yar Khan’s sugar mills through Moonis Elahi. “I used to settle the ‘matters’ at Moonis Elahi’s home.”

The former principal secretary of former Punjab CM further said he bought sugar worth Rs250 million from Ghotki and the profit earned from the sugar mills trading was distributed among all.