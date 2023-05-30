NAB begins probe into ‘irregularities’ in free flour scheme

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday launched an investigation into alleged ‘irregularities’ in Punjab free flour scheme following the allegations levelled by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that a team of accountability watchdog visited office of Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) in Lahore and questioned the officials about free flour scheme.

In a statement, the PFMA spokesperson said that the NAB team was apprised of the process of wheat collection from the government and flour grinding.

Meanwhile, the bureau also visited Directorate of Food Department and conducted investigations into the alleged irregularities.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau had decided to investigate the allegations of corruption and irregularities in the Punjab Free Flour Scheme. The decision was taken at the request of Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

Read More: Free flour distributed with transparency: Marriyum Aurangzeb responds to Shahid Khaqan

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi alleged Rs20 billion in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s free flour scheme launched during Ramazan.

Speaking at an event in Lahore, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi questioned the incumbent government’s capability, saying that the political leadership’s failure was the reason behind current crisis.

He maintained that incompetent leadership will only cause harm to the country instead of resolving the issues.

The PML-N leader also expressed concern over the ‘differences’ among national institutions. He also called upon politicians to sit together and resolve the disputes for the sake of the country’s progress.