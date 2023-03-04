NAB broadens probe against Shahzad Akbar

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has broadened the scope of investigation against former accountability czar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mirza Shahzad Akbar over alleged irregularities, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the NAB Lahore has sought details of Mirza Shahzad Akbar’s properties and assets from development authorities across the province.

The bureau has also sought records of properties owned by Akbar’s family members. The accountability bureau has asked the authorities concerned to provide details by March 6.

The former special assistant is accused of committing irregularities in the amount recovered from Britain and brought to Pakistan.

Earlier in 2022, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated an inquiry against former prime minister Imran Khan’s aide Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar for allegedly owning assets beyond his means.

Later, Islamabad police registered a case against former aide to prime minister Shahzad Akbar, model Sophia Mirza and former director-general (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sanaullah Abbasi over conspiracy, forgery and misuse of public office.

The Secretariat police station registered a case against Shahzad Akbar, Sophia Mirza and former DG-FIA Sanaullah Abbasi on the complaint of Umar Farooq Zahoor — Mirza’s ex-husband — for record tampering, forgery and misuse of public office.

Umar Farooq Zahoor engaged lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq to represent him at all forums in relation to this matter. The complainant, in his application, alleged that Sophia and Akbar conspired to create a fabricated story against him and with the support of Sanaullah Abbasi filed false and bogus cases.

