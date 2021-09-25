NAB chairman’ extension: PML-N leader ‘meets’ Khursheed Shah to mull joint move

SUKKUR: Member of the National Assembly and PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has met incarcerated PPP leader and MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah to devise a joint opposition strategy on any possible move from the government to extend the tenure of incumbent NAB chairman, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the meeting occurred at the Sukkur jail today where the two of them mulled over a strategy to bring opposition parties on a single page against any move regarding extension in the tenure of NAB Chairman Justice retd Javed Iqbal.

They also mulled over a joint protest movement against any amendment bill tabled in the Parliament.

The sources privy to the meeting further said that Marriyum Aurangzeb also invited Khursheed Shah to join Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). “Khursheed Shah has sought time from the PML-N leader to discuss the suggestions with the party leadership,” they said.

The federal government is likely to introduce National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment ordinance next week, a report on Friday said.

The new draft will give protection to the business community, while the rights of the suspects facing corruption cases will also be ensured in the upcoming amendment ordinance.

The sources privy to the development said that a clause regarding extension in the tenure of the NAB chairman will also be included in the ordinance.

The government is expected to place a clause regarding consultation with the stakeholders regarding extension in the tenure of the National Accountability Bureau chairman.

The draft of the NAB amendment ordinance will be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan, next week.