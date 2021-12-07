NAB chairman reaches parliament, appears before PAC

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice Retired Javed Iqbal has reached Parliament House and appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Upon arriving at the Parliament House, the NAB chairman Javed Iqbal told the reporters that the importance of the parliament is obvious. He added that he failed to appear before the parliament due to his busy schedule.

Iqbal said that the comments of those persons who are facing corruption cases did not bother him. He rejected the allegations of ‘selective accountability’.

During the Public Accounts Committee’s session being chaired by Rana Tanveer, the PAC chairman welcomed the National Accountability Bureau chairman in the session.

Javed Iqbal said that the supremacy of the parliament is obvious and he realised the fact that he did not appear one or two times despite being summoned due to legitimate reasons.

“I’m not a Mughal monarch who keeps right not to appear before the Parliament. I had always appeared before the PAC and considered it as an honour for me. I will also appear in future whenever being summoned.”

He said that he remained NAB chairman for four years and the audit process was completed each year. He then apprised the PAC that the recovery money was not in the shape of currency notes.

Senator Talha Mahmood said that the NAB chairman is a respectable person for them, however, he should appear before the PAC.

Another PAC member Noor Alam Khan has also welcomed the appearance of the NAB chairman. He said that they are also fighting against corruption.

Khan was of the view that accountability should be carried out indiscriminately across the country instead of only targeting the political personalities.

NAB chairman replied to Noor Alam Khan that the questions were not part of the agenda of today’s PAC session, however, he will give answers to them. He asked the PAC chairman to hold a separate session to get answers of Noor Alam Khan’s queries.

On November 24, the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) had decided to serve notice to Chairman NAB over failing to attend the PAC hearing.

The PAC Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain had warned that the committee will exercise its powers to issue Javed Iqbal’s arrest warrant after serving a notice.

The committee had also expressed its resentment over the absence of the Secretary PM Office, Secretary President Secretariat and the chairman NAB in the PAC session.

Later on November 25, the PAC Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain had said that the NAB chairman will appear before the committee on December 7.

