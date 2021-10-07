NAB chief extension not only illegal but has malicious intent: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday slammed the government’s decision of extending Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal’s tenure as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

“Extension of NAB chairman’s term is not only illegal but has malicious intent,” the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted.

“Selected government wants to continue victimization of opposition while ensuring the PM, his family, government and cronies continue to be immune from accountability. especially post.”

On Wednesday, President Arif Alvi promulgated an ordinance that empowers the president to reappoint the incumbent NAB chairman or extend his tenure.

According to the national accountability ordinance, the president could establish as many accountability courts as he desires besides also appointing judges in them for a period of three years with the consultation of the respective judges of the high courts.

The president, as per the amendment ordinance, will appoint chairman NAB after consultation with the prime minister and opposition leader and in case of disagreement, the matter will be sent to a 12-member parliamentary body having equal representation from treasury and opposition for a consensus.

