NAB closes assets inquiry against Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Following acquittal in drugs case, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has got another relief as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has closed the assets inquiry against him, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, NAB Lahore has decided to close the ongoing inquiry against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah over accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

Sources within the NAB said it cannot continue the inquiry against Rana Sanaullah after the NAB Amendments Ordinance.

The bureau said the Lahore DG NAB gave approval for an assets inquiry against Sanaullah on December 20, 2019.

Sources say that the bureau has forwarded the file for final approval to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

It may be noted on December 10, an anti-narcotics special court, last week, acquitted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in drugs recovery case.

The Court for Control of Narcotics Substances also acquitted other accused of the case.

Sanaullah had filed a plea in the court seeking his acquittal in drugs recovery case.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader was arrested on July 1, 2019, by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki point.

