NAB closes inquiry into Hamza sugar mills case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has closed corruption cases against important personalities, including the Hamza Sugar Mills case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) approved the closure of inquiry into a land case against Hamza Sugar Mills, citing lack of evidence.

In a statement, the accountability watchdog said no evidence of corruption was found during inquiry against Hamza Sugar Mills. The case has been transferred to Commissioner Bahawalpur.

The NAB also approved closure of inquiry against Parliamentary Secretary Punjab Shaukat Basra. The NAB Executive Board has sought an inquiry report from Anti-Corruption Punjab.

Meanwhile, the bureau has also sought an inquiry report of land case against former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari. A case was registered against Mazari in DG Khan over 35,000 kanal land dispute.

Earlier in November, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) dropped corruption cases against Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders following amendments to NAB ordinance.

The federal government was reaping benefits from the amendments to NAB ordinance as the accountability watchdog has dropped corruption cases against PM Shehbaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders.

NAB approved the closure of two corruption cases against PM Shehbaz Sharif and Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman each. Assets beyond means case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was also dropped.

The accountability watchdog also approved closure of investigation into cases against PML-N leaders Rana Mashhood and Shahnawaz Ranjha – father of MNA Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha. Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan approved the closes of investigations on recommendations of the Executive Board.

Earlier in May, the National Assembly approved amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 in a bid to curtail the powers of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

The bill was tabled by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar who said that multiple amendments were made in the accountability Ordinance to clip the powers exercised by the accountability bureau.

