NAB consultant accused of taking bribes in corruption cases held

KARACHI: A consultant of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Munawar Gopang has been arrested on charges of taking bribes from the accused in corruption cases, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

The NAB Karachi chapter has taken action against its consultant named Munawar Gopang who was appointed to investigate the money laundering cases, sources told ARY News.

Gopang was accused of taking bribes from the suspects in important corruption cases, said sources.

Sources added that the accused consultant is an officer of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) who had been appointed as a consultant to the anti-corruption watchdog for two years following the request of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

A case was registered against Munawar Gopang at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Banking Circle. He is facing an investigation into alleged corruption worth millions at NBP’s Bangladesh branch.

The NAB Karachi chapter has launched an investigation after arresting Munawar Gopang, sources said.

Earlier in July, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) anti-corruption circle had nabbed the counter-terrorism wing officers for demanding a bribe worth millions to release the arrested suspects who were facing a high-level inquiry.

The intelligence agency had arrested some counter-terrorism wing officers, including CTW in-charge Pervaiz and inquiry officer inspector Aqeel, to demand millions worth of bribes to release suspects, including Noman Siddiqui and others.

The released suspects were facing an inquiry into bank accounts of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF).

It emerged that the suspects had been arrested on June 22 and over Rs6 million case was also seized during a raid of the CTW officials.

