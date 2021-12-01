NAB court acquits Lesco’s Mian Afzal in assets beyond income case

LAHORE: The accountability court in Lahore has acquitted the accused manager of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) Mian Muhammad Afzal in assets beyond income case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Lesco’s manager Mian Muhammad Afzal has been acquitted by the accountability court in assets beyond income case. The accountability court’s judge remarked that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecution failed to prove the allegations.

The anti-corruption watchdog had filed a corruption reference against Lesco’s Mian Muhammad Afzal in 2017 for possessing illegal assets worth Rs80 million.

Earlier in the day, an accountability court in Lahore sent the prime suspect named Ali Ahmed Khan to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the TT scandal case against the Shahbaz Sharif family.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor sought the extension of physical remand. The defence lawyer said that all details were given in a 26,000-page corruption reference, whereas, there was no need to extend the physical remand of his client.

While giving its verdict, the accountability court rejected NAB’s plea for extending the physical remand of the suspect and sent Ali Ahmed Khan to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

