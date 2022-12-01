NAB denies assets inquiry against Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday denied it inquiring into assets beyond means charges against former chief minister Usman Buzdar, ARY News reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted its reply in an accountability court here over the interim bail to Buzdar. “Usman Buzdar’s allegations of the NAB inquiry in assets are baseless,” according to the NAB reply.

“The bureau inquiring into the liquor license case as per the law. Usman Buzdar has levelled false allegation of malicious intention over the accountability bureau without any evidence,” NAB said in its reply to the court. “He has no documentary evidence to endorse his stance,” NAB replied.

“Usman Buzdar was summoned but he didn’t appear in person,” NAB said.

The bureau pleaded to the court to cancel interim bail to former chief minister Buzdar in the inquiry.

An accountability court Wednesday extended the interim bail of former Punjab CM and PTI leader Usman Buzdar in assets case.

The Investigation Officer informed the court that the NAB has not yet issued arrest warrant for former chief minister Buzdar, therefore his arrest is not required at the moment.

After hearing the arguments, the court extended the former Punjab chief minister Buzdar’s interim bail till December 13.

