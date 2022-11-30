Assets case: Usman Buzdar gets extension in interim bail

LAHORE: An accountability court Wednesday extended the interim bail of former Punjab CM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Buzdar in assets case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has submitted its response in the court on interim bail in assets beyond means case.

The Investigation Officer informed the court that the NAB has not yet issued arrest warrant for Usman Buzdar, therefore his arrest is not required at the moment.

After hearing the arguments the court extended the former Punjab chief minister Buzdar’s interim bail till December 13.

On the last hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) moved to accountability court seeking the cancellation of former Punjab CM and PTI leader Usman Buzdar’s interim bail in assets case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB Executive Board approved the recommendation of NAB Lahore to launch an investigation against Buzdar in assets beyond the means.

The NAB is already investigating former chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar in alleged illegal promotions in the Communication and Work Department during his tenure and liquor license case.

