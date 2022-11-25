NAB seeks cancellation of Usman Buzdar’s interim bail

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday moved the court seeking cancellation of former Punjab CM and PTI leader Usman Buzdar’s interim bail in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported.

According to the report submitted by the NAB in the court, the inquiry against Usman Buzdar kicked off as per law and the bureau has the right to launch investigation into the complaints.

Buzdar had been issued several summon notices but he did not appear and ‘distorted’ the facts in the case for bail from the court, the report.

It is to be noted that former Punjab chief minister Buzdar is currently on interim bail till December 5.

Earlier, an accountability court barred National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting former Punjab CM and PTI leader Buzdar in assets beyond means case.

Last year, the NAB Executive Board approved the recommendation of NAB Lahore to launch an investigation against Buzdar in assets beyond the means.

The NAB is already investigating former chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar in alleged illegal promotions in the Communication and Work Department during his tenure and liquor license case.

