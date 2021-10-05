NAB’s deputy chairman tenders resignation: sources

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau deputy chairman Hussain Asghar has reportedly resigned from his post, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, the NAB’s deputy chairman has tendered his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi.

Reasons behind his decision could not be ascertained.

It is pertinent to mention here that National Accountability Bureau Lahore office in August this year had sought permission from its chairman Justice retd Javed Iqbal to proceed against Deputy Chairman NAB Hussain Asghar under embezzlement charges.

According to details, a letter had been conveyed to the Chairman NAB Justice retd Javed Iqbal from the Lahore bureau, seeking approval for an investigation regarding the corruption of Rs300 million allegedly committed by Hussain Asghar.

Read More: NAB SEEKS PERMISSION TO PROBE ITS DEPUTY CHAIRMAN FOR EMBEZZLEMENT

It said, according to sources, that former Commandant Punjab Constabulary Hussain Asghar had issued letters for ghost appointments and withdrew hefty sums in terms of salaries of these officials.

“The national exchequer had to suffer losses of Rs300 million in terms of salaries withdrawn,” the request seeking approval from chairman NAB said while pointing out the irregularities committed during the 2016-17 audit report.

