NAB seeks permission to probe its deputy chairman for embezzlement   

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau Lahore office has sought permission from its chairman Justice retd Javed Iqbal to proceed against Deputy Chairman NAB Hussain Asghar under embezzlement charges, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a letter has been conveyed to the Chairman NAB Justice retd Javed Iqbal from the Lahore bureau, seeking approval for an investigation regarding the corruption of Rs300 million allegedly committed by Hussain Asghar.

It said, according to sources, that former Commandant Punjab Constabulary Hussain Asghar has issued letters for ghost appointments and withdrew hefty sums in terms of salaries of these officials.

“The national exchequer had to suffer losses of Rs300 million in terms of salaries withdrawn,” the request seeking approval from chairman NAB said while pointing out the irregularities committed during the 2016-17 audit report.

A handout issued by the NAB has also detailed the visit of the chairman to the Lahore bureau earlier in the day, where he was briefed over the progress being made on high-profile cases including the ones against the Sharif family and PML-N members.

The chairman NAB directed the prosecutors to appear before the court after complete preparation and said that their role of ensuring conviction against the suspects is the most pivotal role being played by the NAB officials.

“We have recovered Rs890 billion from corrupt elements during the last four years,” he said adding that bringing assets beyond means, and money laundering to a conclusion is among their top priority.