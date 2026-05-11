An initial inquiry by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) into alleged large-scale irregularities in the Lyari Expressway Resettlement Project has reportedly uncovered evidence of illegal allotments, fake documentation and widespread fraud worth billions of rupees.

According to NAB sources, the inquiry has now been converted into a formal investigation after preliminary findings revealed suspected corruption in the allocation of plots under the resettlement scheme.

Investigators claim that illegal allotments, land encroachments through “China cutting”, and forged allotment records were used in the project. During raids, NAB officials reportedly seized thousands of plot files and other documentary evidence.

Sources said nearly 65 per cent of the confiscated files contained fake allotment orders allegedly bearing the signatures of assistant directors of land and executive engineers.

NAB has also reportedly placed the names of six suspects, including officials linked to the case, on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) to prevent them from leaving the country.

Investigators further alleged that around 20 acres of land allocated for the project were fraudulently sold to outsiders, while evidence of large-scale public fraud has also emerged during the inquiry.

The Lyari Expressway Resettlement Scheme was a joint project of the federal and Sindh governments, with the federal government contributing 67 per cent of the funding and the provincial government providing the remaining 33 per cent.

Sources added that the investigation team has separately recommended another inquiry into alleged financial irregularities amounting to Rs8 billion in the project.