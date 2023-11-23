NAB gets PTI chairman’s physical remand in £190m case

RAWALPINDI: An accountability court in Rawalpindi on Thursday approved a 4-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the £190 million settlement case, ARY News reported.

The hearing of the case took place in Adiala Jail, where Judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the proceedings and approved Khan’s physical remand.

Imran’s lawyer Latif Khan Khosa opposed the request. The court ordered NAB to continue investigating PTI chief inside the jail.

Subsequently, the accountability court adjourned the proceedings till November 27.