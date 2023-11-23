NAB gets PTI chairman’s physical remand in £190m case

RAWALPINDI: An accountability court in Rawalpindi on Thursday approved a 4-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the £190 million settlement case, ARY News reported.
The hearing of the case took place in Adiala Jail, where Judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the proceedings and approved Khan’s physical remand.
Imran’s lawyer Latif Khan Khosa opposed the request. The court ordered NAB to continue investigating PTI chief inside the jail.
Subsequently, the accountability court adjourned the proceedings till November 27.
NCA £190m scandal
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.
As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.
The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.