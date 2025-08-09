NAB publishes half-yearly performance report

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has released its performance report for the first six months of the year, revealing record recoveries and significant asset returns, ARY News reported.

According to reports, from April to June alone, NAB recovered Rs 456.3 billion. In the first two quarters combined, the total recoveries amounted to Rs 547.31 billion.

As per NAB, assets worth Rs 33.532 billion in movable and immovable property were handed over to relevant institutions.

In various fraud cases, Rs 12,611 victims were compensated with recovered funds.

NAB Rawalpindi freed 51 kanals of government land in Islamabad’s G-11 sector, valued at Rs 29 billion, and handed it over to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

NAB Sukkur recovered land worth Rs 25 billion belonging to the National Highway Authority, while Sindh’s Department of Education and Literacy regained 127 kanals and 15 marlas of land.

NAB Lahore, in a housing case, recovered eight properties worth Rs 9.3 billion. Around 2,500 victims in this case will receive compensation in the form of recovered funds.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau has launched a probe about alleged misappropriation in contracts of gold extraction from rivers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources said.

NAB KP has seized the record of the provincial mineral department and initiated an investigation of the alleged scam, sources said.

NAB sources said that billions of rupees have been embezzled in contracts of gold extraction from rivers in the province.

“Gold being extracted from the Indus River at Nizampur, Swabi, Kohistan, Kohat and other areas,” sources said. “Contract of gold extraction from Nizampur was awarded at Rs four billion instead of six billion,” according to the NAB.

Public exchequer is deprived of billions of rupees by awarding contracts to favourites, sources said.

Provincial mineral department’s seized record being checked, sources said.

The accountability bureau will initiate the investigation from the officials and other people involved in the scam after scrutiny of the record.