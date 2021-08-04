NAB initiates yet another inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched yet another inquiry against PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif over alleged illegal transfer of state land in Bahawalpur, ARY News reported, citing sources having knowledge of the matter.

The anti-corruption watchdog’s executive board today gave a go-ahead to the initiation of the inquiry against Shehbaz, the sources said.

He will be investigated for allegedly misusing his powers to have a piece of state land in Bahawalpur’s Satellite Town illegally transferred to blue-eyed persons.

The sources said the bureau has also started an inquiry against former MNA Baligh ur Rehman and former commissioner Atif.

Shehbaz Sharif faces a number of corruption cases, including those related to assets beyond means and money laundering. He was arrested for a second time by the NAB after the Lahore High Court cancelled his bail in a money laundering case last year in September.

Before that, he was arrested on Oct 5, 2018, in other cases — Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme – and was later released on bail.