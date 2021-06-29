NAB launches another inquiry against Sindh Adviser Ijaz Jakhrani

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated another inquiry against provincial Adviser on Prisons, Aijaz Jakhrani, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Accountability Court Sukkur on Tuesday heard an assets beyond income reference against the provincial adviser.

Accountability Judge Fareed Anwar Qazi hearing two references against Jakhrani.

Jakhrani’s counsel appeared before the court today. The judge adjourned further hearing of the case until July 19.

The accountability bureau conducting raids for arrest of Jakhrani for last two days, according to sources.

The NAB on Monday raided the residence of the Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Prisons Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani in Jacobabad, sources said.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that the NAB Sukkur team raided residence to arrest the PPP leader in assets beyond means case.

Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur Bench had extended bail before arrest of Aijaz Jakhrani in assets beyond means case.

The anti-graft watchdog has charged Jakhrani and four others for alleged corruption worth Rs740 million in a reference, whereas, the Sindh CM’s aide and 12 others are facing charges of Rs360 million graft in another accountability reference.

On November 6, an accountability court had indicted Aijaz Jakhrani and others in assets beyond means case.