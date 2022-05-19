NAB announces major transfers, postings

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday announced major reshuffle with posting and transfers, ARY News reported.

NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal gave the approval of the transfers and posting of 12 officers of regional offices of Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, the anti-graft watchdog has transferred 12 assistant directors of BPS-17. The anti-corruption department has transferred 7 assistant directors of Balochistan to different regions.

Those who were transferred to Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Multan regions include, Ubaid, Mohsin Ali, Shah Pur Khan, Aftab Ahmed, Adnan Pervez Haider Qayyum, Sarfraz Nawaz and Ahsan Qadir.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has barred the government from the transfer of investigation officers in high-profile cases of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial issued the directives in a suo motu notice which he took yesterday against the perceived interference of the government office-bearers in the criminal justice system of the country.

The CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial took the suo motu notice of the government’s interference in the independence of prosecution following the recommendations of an SC judge.

