NAB ‘readies’ corruption reference against Parvez Elahi, Moonis

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has ‘finalsied’ corruption reference against six including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi, ARY News reported, citing well-informed sources.

Parvez Elahi, Moonis Elahi, Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others have been accused of taking kickbacks in the development packages announced for Gujrat worth Rs72 billion.

According to reference, Parvez Elahi as Punjab chief minister approved development projects worth Rs72 billion by violating the rules of procedures.

Moonis Elahi held meetings with the officials to fix ‘kickbacks’ in the development projects, the NAB sources said and added assets of Moonis Elahi recorded surge during the tenure of his father as chief minister of Punjab.

Former federal minister Moonis Elahi bought 384 Kanal land with Rs72 million he received from ‘corruption’ in the development funds.

The reference will be forwarded to NAB chairman for final approval by the graft-buster body’s Regional Board after review of the charges, the sources said.

The father-son duo is already facing several cases of alleged financial irregularities.

Separately, a special court in Lahore has summoned former federal minister Moonis Elahi in money laundering case on October 23.

Moonis Elahi is accused of corruption of billions of rupees in development projects across Punjab