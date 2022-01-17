NAB reply sought over auction of Nawaz Sharif’s properties

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file comments on applications seeking to stay auction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s properties.

Yousuf Abbas and others filed the applications. The court directed the corruption watchdog to furnish its reply to the pleas until next hearing on Feb 4.

The applicants stated that the auction process would will be challenged once the PML-N supremo returns to the country from London, requesting the court to stay the auction for the time being.

Besides, they pleaded the court to revisit its decision of the auction of the properties.

On Jan 14, the Punjab government formed a special medical board to examine the medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who traveled to London in 2019 for medical treatment.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab government spokesperson Hasaan Khawar said, “the Punjab government has constituted a nine-member special medical board comprising senior professors to examine the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif and give its opinion regarding his fitness for travel back to the country.”

“The board will submit its report within five days,” he said, sharing a notification in this regard.

