NAB to move SC against bails of Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday decided to challenge the verdict of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) of granting bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal in the Supreme Court, ARY News reported.

Sources said the anti-graft watchdog has decided to file a plea in the Supreme Court and has finalized all important points in this regard.

The anti-corruption watchdog has also decided to move to the Supreme Court (SC) for challenging the bail of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif in assests case.

Read More: IHC grants bail to Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City case

Last year in February, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City case.

Ahsan Iqbal is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal.

Similarly, last month, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Asif in assets beyond means case.

The chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) approved an inquiry against Khawaja Asif on September 4, 2018, and he was arrested on December 29, last year, after the inquiry into accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income.