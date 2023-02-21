NAB summons Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on March 9, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The PTI chairman has been asked to appear before the anti-corruption watchdog on March 9 at 2:30 pm.

The development comes shortly after NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigned from the post citing personal reasons.

Sultan had presented his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office stated.

“The prime minister appreciated the services of Aftab Sultan and lauded his honesty and uprightness. Upon his insistence, the prime minister reluctantly accepted the resignation of Sultan,” said the PM Office.

Sources revealed that Aftab Sultan resigned from his office after “he was asked to do certain things which were not acceptable to him.”

The case

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last month.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision read.

