NAB tightens noose around Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation into appointment and transfers of government officials during tenure of former Punjab chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY news that the accountability watchdog Lahore has launched the inquiry into appointment and transfers of government officials during Buzdar’s tenure and sought ‘complete records’ from Services Secretary.

Sources within NAB claimed that allegations regarding bribery of millions of rupees for appointments and transfers were reported during the Usman Buzdar’s tenure.

Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi and former Principal Secretary Tahir Khursheed were also allegedly involved in the case, sources added.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the information secretary was directed to present the record by June 5. However, the secretary has not yet provided records.

It is pertinent to mention here that former Punjab chief minister and PTI leader Usman Buzdar quit politics in the aftermath of the May 9 events.

Addressing a press conference, the PTI leader condemned May 9 events and asserted that he was and will always stand with the Pakistan Army.

Usman Buzdar called on all stakeholders to set aside their egos, exit their parties and reach a consensus. He also asked the authorities to release all those who were innocent from jail.

“I request all stakeholders to exit their parties and think for the better future of Pakistan,” said Buzdar said in a press conference.

Several PTI leaders and lawmakers — including Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Aftab Siddiqui, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan among others — have left the former ruling party following the May 9 vandalism.