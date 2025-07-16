web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Nabeel Gabol criticizes Khawaja Asif, claims rift growing within PML-N

Naeem Ashraf Butt
By Naeem Ashraf Butt
|

TOP NEWS

Naeem Ashraf Butt
Naeem Ashraf Butthttps://twitter.com/NaeemAshrafBut2
Head of Investigative Cell at ARY News.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nabeel Gabol has claimed that Defense Minister Khawaja Asif’s relations with PML-N appear to be strained.  

Exclusvely speaking to ARY News, Nabeel Gabol expressed resentment over Khawaja Asif’s statement of calling the current setup as “hybrid government” being part of it.

Gabol also claimed that Khawaja Asif’s relations with his own party appear to be strained.

He clarified that Khawaja Asif’s statement about a hybrid system has nothing to do with the PPP and drew parallels with past incidents, noting that leaders like Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chaudhry Nisar made similar remarks before eventually parting ways with the party.

Nabeel Gabol said that if the defence minister openly acknowledges the presence of a hybrid system, the prime minister must have certainly questioned him.

He suggested that the statements indicate a growing rift between Khawaja Asif and PML-N head Nawaz Sharif.

Read more: Afghan nationals doing illegal businesses in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

Commenting on Asif’s age, Gabol said he is now 76 years old and may be playing his final political innings.

On the PTI founder, Nabeel Gabol claimed that he is in jail by choice and could come out if he wished.

“He believes that stepping out of jail might reduce his popularity,” Gabol said, adding that the former premier wants to go straight from prison to the Prime Minister’s House.

Gabol also criticized the federal government’s treatment of Sindh in the latest budget, stating that the PPP had registered its protest. He concluded by asserting that the PML-N has never stood by its commitments.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.