Nabeel Gabol criticizes Khawaja Asif, claims rift growing within PML-N

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nabeel Gabol has claimed that Defense Minister Khawaja Asif’s relations with PML-N appear to be strained.

Exclusvely speaking to ARY News, Nabeel Gabol expressed resentment over Khawaja Asif’s statement of calling the current setup as “hybrid government” being part of it.

Gabol also claimed that Khawaja Asif’s relations with his own party appear to be strained.

He clarified that Khawaja Asif’s statement about a hybrid system has nothing to do with the PPP and drew parallels with past incidents, noting that leaders like Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chaudhry Nisar made similar remarks before eventually parting ways with the party.

Nabeel Gabol said that if the defence minister openly acknowledges the presence of a hybrid system, the prime minister must have certainly questioned him.

He suggested that the statements indicate a growing rift between Khawaja Asif and PML-N head Nawaz Sharif.

Read more: Afghan nationals doing illegal businesses in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

Commenting on Asif’s age, Gabol said he is now 76 years old and may be playing his final political innings.

On the PTI founder, Nabeel Gabol claimed that he is in jail by choice and could come out if he wished.

“He believes that stepping out of jail might reduce his popularity,” Gabol said, adding that the former premier wants to go straight from prison to the Prime Minister’s House.

Gabol also criticized the federal government’s treatment of Sindh in the latest budget, stating that the PPP had registered its protest. He concluded by asserting that the PML-N has never stood by its commitments.