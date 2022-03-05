Nadeem Afzal Chan: PM Imran Khan’s former spox to rejoin PPP

LAHORE: Former spokesperson of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Nadeem Afzal Chan has decided to rejoin Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported on Saturday.

Nadeem Afzal Chan, the former spokesperson to PM Imran Khan, decided to rejoin PPP. Sources told ARY News that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Chan’s residence in Lahore tomorrow.

Chan will formally announce joining Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), sources added.

Nadeem Afzal Chan had tendered resignation as PM Imran Khan’s spokesperson on January 13 last year after developing differences. He had been appointed as a special assistant by PM Khan in January 2019 after he join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2018.

Yesterday, Nadeem Afzal Chan had said he is in contact with Prime Minister Imran Khan, but not willing to hold any public office.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, after resigning from the cabinet, Nadeem Afzal Chan had said yet he has not decided from which party he will contest upcoming general polls.

He had said the establishment must have been neutral now as everyone is saying so now. “Many things can happen when the establishment plays a neutral role.”

Responding to a query, Nadeem Afzal Chan had said only strong people are remembered in history, not the weaker ones.

He had advised PM Imran Khan to take ‘bold decisions’ with courage so that he can be remembered in the country’s history.

Chan had said he is in contact with the premier through messages but is not willing to hold any public office because he cannot deliver in this system.

The politician had said only people with ‘good English’ can fit in the present model and added he is an open-minded man, who knows ‘political English’ only.

