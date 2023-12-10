Nadeem Afzal Chan refuses to testify against ex-PM in £190 mln case

Former special assistant to the ex-prime minister on parliamentary coordination Nadeem Afzal Chan has refused to testify against Khan in court.

According to details, Nadeem Afzal Chan has denied becoming a witness against the PTI founding chief in the £190 mln settlement case.

He stated that NAB had inquired into the case and he shared whatever information he had and added not to testify against the former prime minister in the court.

Nadeem Afzal Chan mentioned that since the PTI founder is in jail, he will not testify against him in court.

“When he [Khan] was in power, I used to tell him these things. However, he is in jail now and my school of thought is not that of talking against someone who is oppressed or incarcerated,” he stated.

Meanwhile, National Accountability Bureau has compiled the list of witnesses in NCA £190 million scandal which includes former defense minister Pervaiz Khattak, Zubaida Jalal, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Azam Khan.

The witnesses list also includes Asset Recovery Unit, Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) and cabinet division officer.

Earlier, former PTI Minister Zubaida Jalal made startling revelations before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal.

Zubaida Jalal told NAB in her statement that she urged the cabinet for investigation into this matter but former prime minister Imran Khan didn’t listen to her.

She further revealed that the NCA £190 million was approved despite objections from cabinet members and the minutes of the meeting were kept secret.