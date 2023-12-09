Azam Khan, others among witnesses in NCA £190m scandal

ISLAMABAD: Former principal secretary Azam Khan and others are among witnesses in National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal, ARY News reported.

As per details, National Accountability Bureau has compiled the list of witnesses in NCA £190 million scandal which includes former defense minister Pervaiz Khattak, Zubaida Jalal, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Azam Khan.

The witnesses list also includes Asset Recovery Unit, Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) and cabinet division officer.

Earlier today, former PTI Minister Zubaida Jalal made startling revelations before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal.

Zubaida Jalal told NAB in her statement that she urged the cabinet for investigation into this matter but former prime minister Imran Khan didn’t listen to her.

She further revealed that the NCA £190 million was approved despite objections from cabinet members and the minutes of the meeting were kept secret.

It is important to mention here that former principal secretary Azam Khan had recorded his statement in the NCA £190m scandal before NAB. Azam Khan remained the principal secretary of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

NAB has so far summoned several cabinet members of PTI government and other party leaders in connection with the £190m scandal.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.