‘Zardari’s presidency faces no threat as system cannot run without PPP’

By Naeem Ashraf Butt
TOP NEWS

Head of Investigative Cell at ARY News.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) spokesman Nadeem Afzal Chand said that President Asif Ali Zardari’s position is secure and that the country’s political system cannot function without their party.

“There is no threat to Asif Ali Zardari’s presidency as the system cannot operate without the PPP. How can they throw us out?,” Nadeem Afzal Chand said during an exclusive interview with ARY News.

Replying to a question about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PPP spokesman remarked, “He [Shehbaz Sharif] was Chief Minister, now he is Prime Minister—what more will he become?”

Disqualification references against PTI-backed lawmakers

Answering a query on the references filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed MPAs in Punjab, Nadeem Afzal Chand criticised the decision and said that disqualifying members is an undemocratic move.

“The Speaker should withdraw the references; this is an insult to the public’s mandate,” he said, adding that it is possible the speaker only posed for a photo with the references rather than actually filing them.

“Fights happen [in assemblies], but democratic traditions do npt go this far,” Nadeem Afzal Chand added.

“Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad, may have taken this step due to a weakened position within his party or strained relations with the Chief Minister and his team. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been involved in more severe incidents of violence in the past but faced no disqualifications,.”

When asked about Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s performance, the PPP spokesman expressed mixed views.

“I am satisfied with the Chief Minister’s performance in several areas, but also have reservations about some aspects,” he said, urging the Punjab government to prioritise funding for Rescue 1122 over publicity campaigns.

Nadeem Afzal Chand also advised PML-N President Nawaz Sharif to focus on reconciliation and end political conflicts.

“History will not forgive if these conflicts are not ended”

