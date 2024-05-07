‘They are more concerned about looks…’: Nadia Afgan discusses unprofessionalism in young actors

Seasoned actor Nadia Afgan believes that the lack of professionalism, dedication and focus in the new generation of actors is the reason for non-quality content being produced and aired on Pakistani TV channels.

In a recent outing on a private TV channel's talk show, with fellow veteran Behroze Sabzwari, the two weighed in on Pakistan's media industry losing its quality and standard in recent times, despite the better perks and payscale for the new lot of actors. While Sabzwari highlighted the idea that education has a significant role to play in an individual to learn basic ethics, Afgan believed that every profession needs 'discipline, drill and commitment'. "Even if you are a method actor, you must hold great command of your skill. If you have to cry in a scene, you must know how to do it three different ways, and where you have a margin for improvement," she detailed. "Unfortunately, the new actors, they are so fickle — I'm sorry to use this word — but they lack focus, I guess because of social media and everything."

“They are more concerned about the looks and hair, rather than the lines. They don’t rehearse and just want to get done with the scenes quickly,” Afgan explained.

On the work front, Nadia Afgan is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Radd’, headlined by A-list actors Sheheryar Munawar and Hiba Bukhari, along with Arsalan Naseer.

The Ahmed Bhatti directorial, written by Sanam Mehdi Zaryab, airs every Wednesday and Thursday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.

