Nadia Hussain’s funny reel with Faisal Naqvi goes viral!

Web Desk
Web Desk
Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The funny Instagram reel of actor-model Nadia Hussain Khan with fellow celebrity Faisal Naqvi is going viral on social media.

Taking to her account on the photo and video-sharing social application, the ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’ actor treated her followers with yet another humorous video on Sunday.

In the lip-sync reel, Nadia Hussain with the ‘Mohay Piya Rang Laaga’ actor re-enacted a comical conversation between husband and wife, as she innocently quizzed him about a doctor’s visit. Sharing the video on social media, she captioned, “Doctor ne Kia Bola (What did the doctor say)??”

The now-viral reel clip has over 74,000 views on the social platform and received thousands of likes and comments for the celebrity.

Nadia Hussain Khan is one of the prominent names in the Showbiz industry. Not only does she had a successful modelling career for almost two decades but has also made her mark on the small screen with successful projects like ‘Benaam’‘Jalan’, and ‘Saans’.

‘I got married early because…’: Nadia Hussain shares interesting facts

Moreover, Khan, 44, owns a salon and a beauty line, and holds a strong social media presence as well, with thousands of social users following her.

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

