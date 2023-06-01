Nadia Hussain rejected modelling offers from India

Prolific actor and model Nadia Hussain recently revealed why she refused modelling offers from India despite being one of the top models.

Nadia Hussain appeared as a guest in the ARY Zindagi talk show ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo‘. She talked about receiving job offers from the neighbouring country.

The celebrity said she got offers to work in films and shows but rejected them as she could not frequently travel between the two countries.

Nadia Hussain recalled that a fire erupted at a fashion event but no harm was done.

Moreover, the celebrity said that she got her first opportunity to feature in a fashion shoot for a clothing brand’s winter collection, immediately after her A levels.

She added, “Although I was completely new to the field, I was paid Rs25,000 for the entire campaign, which was a good amount for that time.”

Not only does the celeb had a successful modelling career for over two decades but she has also made her mark on the small screen with successful projects like ‘Benaam‘, ‘Jalan‘, ‘Saans‘ and ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘.

Moreover, Nadia Hussain Khan, 44, owns a salon and a beauty line, and holds a strong social media presence as well, with thousands of social users following her.