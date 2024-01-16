‘I was horrified to see…’: Nadia Hussain recounts terrifying encounter with stalker

Actor, model and entrepreneur Nadia Hussain Khan recounted a horrifying stalker encounter during her early days in the showbiz industry.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new tell-all with former supermodel and now entrepreneur Frieha Altaf, on her podcast ‘FWhy’, Nadia Hussain Khan was applauded by the host for frequently raising her voice on social issues like women empowerment, sexual harassment and others.

Upon being asked if it is due to trauma response to something she went through herself, specifically after being in the glitzy industry like showbiz for years, Khan recalled an incident from her early days in the industry, when she was followed by a stalker, and upon complaining to the cops about the same, she did not get any satisfactory response.

“I remember when I had newly come into this industry, I was followed, on sea view only. I was coming from Dolmen’s side towards the sea view, but I didn’t go home,” she shared. “Although it was right there, I went to Darakhshan side, inside the lanes, before I came back to sea view, saw a police mobile there and heaved a sigh of relief.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FWhy Podcast (@fwhyfrieha)

The celebrity continued, “So while he was still there behind me, I went to the police mobile, got out and complained to the cops. The [stalker] guy got out very casually, and I was horrified to see that the policeman went to him, shook his hand and bowed down, while I was there like, ‘What the…’.”

“I was so livid to see this happen, so the only thing I did was that I took the opportunity and just fled [from the scene],” Khan concluded.

Nadia Hussain rejected modelling offers from India