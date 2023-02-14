Nadia Hussain’s video with husband Atif Khan goes viral

Actor Nadia Hussain’s video with her husband Atif Khan is going viral on social media.

Nadia Hussain felicitated Valentine’s Day wish to Atif Khan with the video. The clip was a collection of their pictures.

She stated that her husband is her forever valentine.

The celebrity has millions of Instagram followers. She takes to the application to post the pictures and videos of her personal and professional endeavours.

Nadia Hussain got married to Atif Khan in 2003 and the couple has four kids Shadal, Shanza, Sasha and Sherdad.

Besides modelling, she launched her salon called “Nadia Hussain Salon and Clinic” earlier this year that proved she is a happy mother and a true professional.

On the acting front, the actor is essaying Sheena in the ongoing ARY Digital drama ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘, which is about treating marriages as the cure for irresponsible upbringings.

Her character is that of Safdar’s (Babar Ali) wife and mother of spoiled son Faizan and daughter Nathasha (Rimha Ahmed). The cast also features Salma Hassan, Sajeer Uddin, Laiba Khan, Rimha Ahmed, Shaista Jabeen and Tania Hussain.

