I was harassed by a famous director: Nadia Jamil

Seasoned actor Nadia Jamil reveals she had been the victim of workplace harassment, at the hands of a ‘very famous director’.

Sitting across actor-model Iffat Omar, on her ‘Say It All’ podcast, Nadia Jamil disclosed that she was harassed by a very famous director, whom she is not ready to name as yet.

“Yes, I was harassed in the industry, by a very famous director,” she shared with the host.

The ‘Damsa’ actor mentioned that she has been very conscious of the projects she has been opting for lately, just to avoid putting herself in a similar situation again, as it is not worth it.

“Recently, Nomi Bhai (Naumaan Ijaz) asked me to work on a project, but when I found out that the same guy was involved in it, I immediately turned it down,” Jamil divulged. “It’s not worth it putting myself in any position where there are toxic people around me. It’s better to stay away from them.”

“I haven’t even named him ever, but now that I think about it, I should have. Because if I did not, he’d continue to do the same thing with so many other girls, which is wrong. I will, but I’m just waiting for the right time until my sons grow older, as they’re still the angry young boys, and too young to handle the situation like this,” she explained.

