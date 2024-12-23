Nadia Khan is going through a middle-aged crisis: Shizza Khan

Actor Shizza Khan, best known for her role as Hina in ARY Digital’s superhit serial ‘Mein’, called out actor-host Nadia Khan, over her harsh critique.

During her recent outing on a private news channel’s morning show, Shizza Khan addressed the body-shaming comments by some self-proclaimed drama critics including Nadia Khan.

Although she had stopped watching her review show after the incident, Shizza believed, “Nadia Khan is going through a middle-aged crisis,” which is probably the reason she likes to pick on others.

“People of my age must have seen her do very popular ‘happy to you’ during their childhood, which was her content at that time, but still she is criticizing others,” she added.

Notably, Shizza Khan essayed Hina, the best friend of the lead character Mubashira Jaffer (Ayeza Khan) and the second wife of her husband, Mohib (Agha Mustafa) in ‘Mein’.

Further speaking about the criticism, Shizza mentioned that she was able to overcome it within a day, thanks to her great support system and friends, who reassured her about her looks and acting chops.

She also mentioned that other critics on the same show also joined Nadia in shaming her for her body and looks, rather than offering a creative criticism of her performance or scope of character.

