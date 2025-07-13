Nadia Khawaja Hassan: Meet the rescuer healing abandoned animals in Lahore

There are people in the world who cannot bear to see even animals in pain and one of them is Nadia Khawaja Hassan of Lahore.

As per details, a resident of Lahore, Nadia Khawaja Hassan considers animals not just pets but members of her family and heals injured animals at her home.

In an interview with ARY News, Nadia Khawaja Hassan shared that she currently cares for around 50 to 60 dogs and cats undergoing treatment.

Additionally, she has rescued and is treating eight donkeys that were found in injured conditions. Many animals have already been treated and released back after recovery.

She said her mission is to care for stray and abandoned animals roaming the streets and neighborhoods.

Her aim is to protect sick and injured animals from being poisoned and to provide them with full medical care.

Nadia Khawaja Hassan added that whenever they receive reports of injured or sick animals from different areas, her team immediately rescues them and starts their treatment without delay.