NADRA announces appointment booking feature via Pak ID App

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) announced on Friday that it will soon introduce an appointment booking feature for its service centers through the Pak ID mobile application.

In a social media post, NADRA stated that the appointment system will be rolled out in Phase I across 43 selected NADRA Registration Centers nationwide.

The appointment system will help citizens schedule visits to NADRA Registration Centers (NRCs), reducing wait times and easing crowd management.

While NADRA did not provide an exact launch date, it confirmed the feature is “coming soon” and currently under development. “The concerned department is working on this, and the option will be added to the Pak ID mobile application very soon,” the post read.

This upcoming facility is expected to significantly improve the user experience at NADRA centers, where citizens often face long queues and extended wait times.

The Pak ID mobile app already enables users to apply for various NADRA identity documents—including new, renewed, or modified CNICs and NICOPs—from the comfort of their homes. It allows for biometric verification, document uploads, and online payments.

With the upcoming update, the app will also support appointment bookings for in-person services, further streamlining NADRA’s service delivery.

Read More: NADRA online fee payment: How to pay, step-by-step guide

Meanwhile, NADRA has modernised its online fee payment system for identity documents, introducing NADRA online fee payment.

This step aims to provide ease to the citizens in Pakistan and abroad to pay fees smoothly through multiple online cash payment platforms.

The Pak ID mobile app is the source by which applicants can pay for their various documents like Smart National Identity Cards (SNIC), Child Registration Certificates (CRC), and Family Registration Certificates (FRC) using Easypaisa, JazzCash or e-Sahulat.

The NADRA online fee payment process is simple, user-friendly and safe, making sure that applicants’ documents are delivered to the selected address promptly.