NADRA online fee payment: How to pay, step-by-step guide

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has modernised its online fee payment system for identity documents, introducing NADRA online fee payment.

This step aims to provide ease to the citizens in Pakistan and abroad to pay fees smoothly through multiple online cash payment platforms.

The Pak ID mobile app is the source by which applicants can pay for their various documents like Smart National Identity Cards (SNIC), Child Registration Certificates (CRC), and Family Registration Certificates (FRC) using Easypaisa, JazzCash or e-Sahulat.

The NADRA online fee payment process is simple, user-friendly and safe, making sure that applicants’ documents are delivered to the selected address promptly.

To pay through debit/credit card, the applicant needs to:

Log in to the Pak ID mobile app.

Click on “Inbox” to view your approved application and tracking ID.

Select “Pay Now” (if available) and proceed to payment.

Enter cardholder details and verification code sent by your bank.

Upon successful transaction, a confirmation message will appear.

Payment method via Easypaisa App

In the Easypaisa app, select the NADRA fee option.

Enter tracking ID and provide verification details.

Click “Pay in Full” after “Pay Now” and complete the transaction.



Payment method via JazzCash App

In the JazzCash app, choose “Govt Payments.”

Select NADRA, NIS, then enter your tracking ID, and provide confirmation details.

Enter your MPIN to complete the payment and get confirmation.

Payment method via e-Sahulat app

Go to any nearby e-Sahulat franchise.

Give the dealer your tracking ID and pay the fee.

Your documents will be transported within the specified timeframe.

According to NADRA’s official guidelines, for online payments, only Mastercard and Visa debit/credit cards are accepted.

Fee Structure for 2025:

Standard Fee: Rs 750 SNIC

Urgent processing: Rs 1,500

Executive services: Rs 2,500

The NADRA online fee payment system is the component of the organisation’s comprehensive digital modernisation, designed to improve accessibility and reduce in-person visits.

With the Pak ID mobile app, users can manage applications, track progress, and complete payments from anywhere in the world.