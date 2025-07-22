NADRA announces new policy for children’s passports

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has unveiled major updates to its identity and registration document policies in regard to families across Pakistan.

The latest changes are introduced to enhance the security and legal recognition of identity documents for both children and families.

NADRA has discontinued the use of the B-Form for children’s passport applications. Instead, parents are now required to obtain a Child Registration Certificate (CRC) for their children to apply for passports.

According to NADRA officials, this shift ensures that each child has a distinct, verified identity, bolstering the security and reliability of their data.

In addition, NADRA has granted legal status to the Family Registration Certificate (FRC), expanding its utility beyond mere record-keeping. The FRC can now be used in legal proceedings, such as inheritance disputes and court cases, providing official recognition in various legal contexts.

The updated FRC format also accommodates diverse family structures. It now includes detailed information for families consisting of parents and siblings, husbands and wives with children, and even men with multiple marriages, with each marriage’s family details listed separately.

Also read: NADRA FRC fee update; July 2025

Pakistani individuals receive a vital document from the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) called the Family Registration Certificate (FRC) after confirmation of their information.

It is pertinent to mention here that candidates are now required to present an assurance attesting to the veracity of the data they submitted. The FRC is available to the public based only on NADRA’s records.

Three family types—Alpha (by birth), Beta (by marriage), and Gamma (by adoption)—are defined by the new regulations. Any unlisted family members must be registered by the individual. Inaccurate entries can be eliminated and corrections made using the NADRA offices or mobile app.

The new FRC will eliminate uncertainty by including complete information on males who had many marriages, unlike the old system.