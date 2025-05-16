NADRA introduces Lifetime ID Cards for ‘THESE’ citizens

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced an innovative initiative for the citizens who voluntarily donate their organs on humanitarian grounds to have a NADRA lifetime ID cards, which would include a green heart symbol.



NADRA, in their post on social media, has explained that the citizens who are aged 18 or above and are registered with the concerned donor officials can visit their nearest NADRA offices to get their smart ID card or NICOP having the special mark. Pak-ID mobile app can also be used to apply.

اعضاء عطیہ کرنے والے افراد کا شناختی کارڈ

تاحیات میعاد اور خصوصی نشان کے ساتھ متعلقہ ڈونر رجسٹریشن اتھارٹیز میں رجسٹرڈ 18 سال اور زائد عمر کے افراد نادرا دفتر تشریف لائیں

یا پاک آئی ڈی موبائل ایپ کے ذریعے خصوصی نشان والا سمارٹ کارڈ یا نائکوپ بنوائیں pic.twitter.com/aFzHKKwNUw — NADRA (@NadraPak) May 15, 2025

In a separate development, the authority has partnered with provincial governments to modernise civil documentation to introduce a digital birth and death registration system across hospitals and healthcare centres in Pakistan.

This step is part of the Uraan Pakistan program, focused on utilising technology for effective governance and economic growth.

The Digital Birth and Death Registration System are also being upgraded to ensure recording and maintenance of a detailed tracking of life events, under the National Registration and Biometric Policy Framework, as a collaborative effort with the World Bank.

Additionally, NADRA has taken a key step, offering first-time applicants the opportunity to get their national ID cards made free of charge, making citizens’ identity registration more easy.

This issuance of the NADRA lifetime ID cards for organ donors marks an important step toward modernising Pakistan’s documentation system.

Read More: NADRA upgrades non-chip National ID card

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) made a significant announcement of a major upgrade to its NADRA ID card system, offering a non-chip National ID card with several smart features.

This step aimed to provide citizens with enhanced security and ease at a lower cost. This recent development highlighted NADRA’s commitment to digital transformation and secure identification, ensuring a streamlined process for Pakistani citizens at an affordable price.