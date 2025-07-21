NADRA announces three new mega centres in Karachi

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration and Authority (NADRA) has announced the establishment of three new mega centres in Karachi to enhance citizen facilitation.

According to the official statement of NADRA, the new centres will be set up in Malir Cantt, Malir, and Surjani Town areas of the metropolis.

NADRA spokesperson Syed Shabahat Ali said the move is being taken to enhance facilitation for the people of Karachi.

Ali in his statement also clarified that the fee for the NADRA Pak ID service is the same as that charged at physical NADRA centres.

He added that a large number of overseas Pakistanis are actively using the National Database and Registration and Authority Pak ID platform.

The NADRA spokesperson further stated that an FIA investigation is ongoing against the former National Database and Registration and Authority chairman and several officers.

Details of dismissed and under-investigation officials will be shared with the media soon, he confirmed.

He also noted that recent amendments to identity laws have been introduced solely for public convenience. Furthermore, birth, death, marriage, and divorce certificates continue to be issued by respective Union Councils.

Earlier, NADRA had enhanced services to union councils in areas like Saidpur, Sihala, and Model Town, but this centralised facility marks a significant upgrade in convenience and efficiency.

The Citizen Facilitation Centre Islamabad is expected to serve thousands of citizens weekly, offering faster processing times and a more streamlined experience.

With this move, NADRA continues its mission to modernise identity services and bring them closer to the people.