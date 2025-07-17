NADRA citizen facilitation centre opened in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a new Citizen Facilitation Centre in Islamabad, ARY News reported.



The centre has been launched in the G-11 area of Islamabad to facilitate citizens with seamless services. This initiative aims to provide identity-related services under one roof, decreasing the need for frequent visits and long queues.

The recently inaugurated Citizen Facilitation Centre Islamabad proposes a comprehensive range of services, including:

Issuance of Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs)

Child Registration Certificates (B-Forms)

Family Registration Certificates (FRCs)

Marital status updates

Cancellation of identity documents due to death

This NADRA registration centre is part of an extensive effort to decentralise services and make them more available to the residents of Islamabad and neighbouring areas.

Earlier, NADRA had enhanced services to union councils in areas like Saidpur, Sihala, and Model Town, but this centralised facility marks a significant upgrade in convenience and efficiency.

The Citizen Facilitation Centre Islamabad is expected to serve thousands of citizens weekly, offering faster processing times and a more streamlined experience.

With this move, NADRA continues its mission to modernise identity services and bring them closer to the people.

Pakistani individuals receive a vital document from the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) called the Family Registration Certificate (FRC) after confirmation of their information.

According to the regulations, candidates are now required to present an assurance attesting to the veracity of the data they submitted. The FRC is available to the public based only on NADRA’s records.

Three family types—Alpha (by birth), Beta (by marriage), and Gamma (by adoption)—are defined by the new regulations. Any unlisted family members must be registered by the individual. Inaccurate entries can be eliminated and corrections made using the NADRA offices or mobile app.

The new FRC will eliminate uncertainty by including complete information on males who had many marriages, unlike the old system.