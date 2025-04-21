Here’s how to register for NADRA Biker Service

The National Database and Registration Authority launched the NADRA Biker Service for citizens to get their computerised national identity cards (CNICs) and other documents at their doorstep.

According to NADRA, the service is aimed at providing several facilities to the citizens without the need to visit the offices of the authority.

NADRA Biker Service is available in following cities

The service which was initially available in a few Punjab cities has now been expanded to other cities including Karachi. The service is available in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas.

NADRA Biker Service Fee

The service, which delivers CNIC and other NADRA products, comes with an additional fee of Rs1,000 for at-home service. This includes Rs825 for the service and Rs175 for delivery.

The fee varies on nature of documents; however, an additional amount of Rs 1000 would be charged for the service. The service is currently available for executive category only.

How to register

Citizens will need to call the NADRA helpline to register for the service which will facilitate in renewing their CNICs and other documents among other services. From landline the citizens can book a rider by dialing 051-111786100 and 1777 from mobile.