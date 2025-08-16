NADRA CNIC Modification with Pak-ID Mobile App: Step-By-Step guide

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has reformed the process of national identity cards (CNICs) modification to provide east to the citizens using its upgraded Pak-ID mobile application.



The updated process enables citizens to complete the entire procedure from their mobile phones without visiting NADRA offices, and waiting in queues.

Using the latest version of the app (v4.4.3), citizens can now have CNIC modification through an updated digital process that has all steps, including biometric verification, document uploads, and secure fee payments.

Upon approval, the updated CNIC is delivered directly to the applicant’s given address.

To get CNIC modification at your convenience, users have to first download Pak-ID app from either Google Play or Apple App store. Then one has to register and log in having given biometric verification, either by fingerprint or facial recognition. Upon logging in, required service for oneself or any relative has to be chosen i.e modification, renewal, or reprint. In last user has to scan or capture the required document, and upload on the app.

Upon approval, the fee has to be paid via Easypaisa, JazzCash, debit/credit card, or e-sahulat. Finally, the card is dispatched to the given address by user in requested time frame.

This CNIC modification initiative is Pakistan’s transformation strategy, to enhance public service accessibility and reduce administrative hurdles.

NADRA has also extended digital identity services to over 1,200 union councils nationwide.

For a step-by-step guide, NADRA recommends watching the official tutorial video available within the app interface.





Earlier, The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced an easy process for the renewal of Pakistani CNIC through its Pak ID mobile application.

The initiative lets citizens update their CNIC while staying at home, using their mobile phones, saving time and without going to NADRA offices.

By using the Pak ID app, citizens can complete the required process, avoiding being in long queues.