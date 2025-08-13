Renewal of the NADRA CNIC: Step-by-Step Guide

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced an easy process for the renewal of Pakistani CNIC through its Pak ID mobile application, ARY News reported.

The initiative lets citizens update their CNIC while staying at home, using their mobile phones, saving time and without going to NADRA offices.

By using the Pak ID app, citizens can complete the required process, avoiding being in long queues. The App is available on both Android and iOS platforms, and provides a complete process of CNIC renewal, including CNIC renewal, modification, and reprint.

To initiate the process, download the Pak ID app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, register and log in, and tap “Apply ID Card”. This will start the process.

Further, select “Myself” for personal renewal or “My Blood Relatives” for family members. If the process is on behalf of a family member, make sure the applicant is physically present during the process.

Once the step is done, take a photo of the applicant on a white background with no glasses. Make sure the face fits within the circular guide on the screen. Once the photograph step is finished, select “Renew” and click “Verify Fingerprints.” Use the mobile camera to capture fingerprints and proceed.

Finally, sign directly on the screen or upload a photo of your signature.

Fill in the required information and choose a processing category:

Category Delivery Duration Executive 7 days Urgent 12 days Normal 30 days



Once NADRA approves the application, a “Pay Now” option appears. Pay via Easypaisa, JazzCash, e-sahulat, or debit/credit card.



After payment, the renewed CNIC is delivered to your provided address within the selected timeframe.

This digital upgrade by NADRA helps citizens in the renewal of Pakistani CNIC efficiently and securely.

Whether you’re in Pakistan or abroad, the Pak ID mobile app ensures that identity services are just a few taps away.